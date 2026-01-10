Schumacher claims F1 will be 'turned upside down'

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has said that the sport could be turned on its head in 2026 when wholesale regulation changes take effect.

2025 saw a thrilling three-way world championship battle between Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and eventual victor Lando Norris, but it is unknown how many of those three - if any - will be in the title fight again in 2026.

And that's because of major changes being made to the sport, both in terms of power unit rules and car design regulations.

Cars will be lighter, smaller and more nimble in 2026, while there will be a much greater emphasis on electrical energy when it comes to the power units.

And Schumacher has said that this could see a complete shake up of the competitive order, with the German not sure who will be challenging for the title.

When asked whether Red Bull and Verstappen can return to winning ways in 2026, Schumacher told Sky Germany: "They can certainly do it. However, it has to be said: everything will be turned upside down.

"Someone like Adrian Newey, who is now at Aston Martin, could come up with a brilliant idea, or anyone else for that matter - and turn everything upside down. We saw it back then with Ross Brawn."

Ross Brawn took the Brawn GP team to extraordinary title success in 2009 with Jenson Button when he took advantage of the regulation changes with a clever car design quirk.

Can Aston Martin challenge for the title?

Aston Martin will be looking for improved performance in 2026, after finishing down in seventh in the constructors' championship last year.

Design legend Newey has joined the team, and has had nine months to get his head around the new regulations, meaning that the 2026 car will be the first one that he has worked on for the team.

Throughout his career, Newey has won 25 championships with three different teams, and left Red Bull in 2024 in order to pursue a new project.

Fernando Alonso will be hoping that he can challenge for a third world title in 2026, but all the indications are that this coming season will be too soon for the team, and that we may have to wait until 2027 to see some real progress.

