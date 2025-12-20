Mercedes and Red Bull tipped to blow away F1 rivals in 2026 as FIA asked to step in

Ferrari, Audi and Honda are set to go to the FIA after a trick has allegedly been used by Mercedes and Red Bull on their 2026 power units, according to German media.

There are wholesale changes coming to the power units in 2026, with a greater reliance on electrical energy, and an ability for the 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid to be run on entirely sustainable fuels.

The increase in electrical output which is also seeing an increase in the capacity of an F1 car's ERS system as well as a nifty new 'overtake' mode is part of F1's push towards achieving net zero emissions by 2030, and is also what attracted new power unit supplier Audi to the sport ahead of next year.

General Motors will also be joining as a power unit supplier in 2028, while Red Bull have opted to break off their partnership with Honda and instead create their own power units, with the help of Ford.

And it is Red Bull and Mercedes who are alleged to have found a trick that may just help them get ahead of the new regulations. Rules regarding the geometric compression ratio within power units are changing in 2026 from 18:1 currently down to 16:1.

According to German publication Motorsport Magazin, Mercedes and Red Bull have allegedly uncovered a trick that would allow the geometric compression ratio to be 16:1 when the car is static, but move up to the previously allowed 18:1 ratio during the course of a lap.

This could be worth up to 15bhp which would result in significantly better lap times, around three tenths of a second if taking the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as an example.

According to the above publication, Audi, Honda and Ferrari are all urging the FIA to clarify the rules and close any potential loophole in the interpretation of those rules.

Who will master the 2026 regulations?

Mercedes power units will be in the back of four different teams' cars in 2026. The Mercedes F1 team, Alpine, Williams and, of course, 2025 constructors' champions McLaren.

Red Bull powertrains will supply just two teams, Red Bull and their sister team Racing Bulls.

Mercedes have been rumoured for a long time to be best placed to master the new regulations, with Wolff even recently doubling down on previous comments he had made about the new power units being able to help F1 cars reach a staggering 400kph.

Alongside power unit regulation changes, however, there are also changes being made to the shape and aerodynamic design of the chassis in F1, which could lead to a complete shake up in the competitive order of the series.

2026 is set to be an exciting season as all of the teams adapt to the changes at different rates, and the battle for both the drivers' and constructors' world championships appear wide open as it stands.

