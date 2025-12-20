F1 News Today: ‘Game over’ for Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari boss explores 2026 reshuffle

Former Ferrari F1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has warned seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton about trying to change too much at the team.

Hamilton suffered a torrid first season at the Maranello outfit, not even claiming a single grand prix podium as he finished down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

He has been very vocal about the ways in which the team need to change in order to become a championship-contending outfit once more, but Arrivabene has said that could mean 'game over'.

Mercedes star given double penalty during F1 off-season

One F1 driver was hit with a double penalty during a karting race in the off-season, in an event in which he competed under a fake name.

Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli took part in a karting event at Milton Keynes' Daytona speedway, taking on the name of 'Henry Shovlin', a clever mix up using the surname of Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.

Antonelli put in the fastest lap of the day by over three seconds, and beat Alex Albon's best time at the track by over five seconds, but multiple penalties stopped him from being able to challenge for the race win.

Ferrari F1 boss hints at Lewis Hamilton reshuffle in 2026

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari need to improve their 'collaboration', and that Lewis Hamilton needs to get more out of the car, while hinting at a reshuffle within the team.

Hamilton has had Riccardo Adami as his race engineer during his time at Ferrari so far, but the pair have had a few awkward moments via team radio that have suggested that not all is well in their working relationship.

And Vasseur has suggested that swapping out Adami is not off the table for 2026.

How Max Verstappen's title charge may have harmed Red Bull's future

Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has suggested that the pursuit of a fifth world championship title for Max Verstappen in 2025 may cost the team heading into next season.

Verstappen had fallen as far as 104 points away from the top of the championship at one stage of the season, but he and Red Bull produced a stunning fightback in the latter third of the season, eventually finishing within two points of champion Lando Norris.

Red Bull continued to develop their car throughout that period, however, something Mekies believes could have a knock on affect for next year.

Max Verstappen reveals what REALLY went down with Toto Wolff in Sardinia

Max Verstappen has finally addressed what went down during his yacht excursion with Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff in Sardinia.

Back in the summer, Verstappen enjoyed some well deserved R&R with his family - Kelly Piquet, step-daughter Penelope and daughter Lily - on the Italian island, all aboard his superyacht 'Unleash the Lion'.

Yet, spotted on deck was a familiar face in Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, right at the time Verstappen transfer rumours were running amok.

Now, Verstappen has revealed all!

McLaren drivers snubbed in 2025 best driver ranking

Lando Norris might have secured the F1 world title in 2025 but, according to at least one ranking, he's still far from the best driver on earth – or even in the sport.

Historic motorsport publication Autosport have released their Top 50 Drivers of 2025 list, with the newly crowned F1 drivers' champion ranking just sixth.

Lewis Hamilton even managed to get on the list, despite not scoring a single grand prix podium with his new team in 2025.

