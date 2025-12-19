Max Verstappen reveals what REALLY went down with Toto Wolff in Sardinia

Max Verstappen has finally addressed what went down during his yacht excursion with Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff in Sardinia.

Back in the summer, Verstappen enjoyed some well deserved R&R with his family - Kelly Piquet, step-daughter Penelope and daughter Lily - on the Italian island, all aboard his superyacht 'Unleash the Lion'.

Yet, spotted on deck was a familiar face in Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, right at the time Verstappen transfer rumours were running amok.

Neither George Russell or Kimi Antonelli's futures at Mercedes were secure in the summer, and with Red Bull's decline in performance, a switch for Verstappen was not beyond the realms of possibility.

Nevertheless, in interview-after-interview Verstappen reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull and stated that he will remain at the team for 2026; but once those yacht pictures were leaked, imagination took a hold of the F1 community.

What happened in Sardinia

In conversation with Viaplay after the 2025 season, Verstappen reflected on the coincidental link-up in Sardinia and revealed how much he enjoy spending time with the Wolff family - Toto, Susie and their son Jack.

"I clearly stated that I'm staying [at Red Bull]. That Toto and I were next to each other on a holiday didn't really help either," Verstappen explained.

"I like Sardinia, he likes Sardinia...I arrived and thought 'oh s***''. I waved to him, we went for lunch together, the kids play together. Whenever you're there you talk about a lot of things besides F1.

"That you can get along well since '21 [Abu Dhabi 2021] it has changed a lot since then. You can have a lot of nice conversations with him and Susie."

