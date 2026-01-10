Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner could be blocked from an F1 return by arch nemesis Toto Wolff, according to Austrian media.

Horner was axed by Red Bull back in July after 20 years as their team principal, and has since been linked with a return to the sport with Alpine, with whom he is rumoured to be lined up for more of a team ownership role.

However, earlier this week it was confirmed that the Brit would not be able to complete a partial takeover at Alpine until at least September, due to a share sale deadline.

Alpine are still without a full-time team principal, with Flavio Briatore and Steve Nielsen taking over the leadership of the team in the short term.

But Horner - who won six constructors' championships as team principal at Red Bull during his time there - could also be facing a Wolff-shaped barrier to his return to F1, according to reports.

OE24 has suggested that Wolff will have a say on whether or not Horner can take over at Alpine, because of his team's close relationship with Alpine.

Wolff and Briatore are understood to be good friends, while Mercedes and Alpine have recently entered into a power unit partnership from the 2026 season onwards, with Renault leaving the sport.

What other options are there for a Horner return?

If the proposed Alpine move does not materialise, then Horner will still likely look for an F1 return but with another team.

Ferrari have been linked with a move for the Brit, with current team principal Fred Vasseur's position understood to be under threat should the team fail to make gains in 2026.

Meanwhile, Haas are another surprise option for Horner, particularly if he is wanting more of a team ownership role.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed last year that initial talks had taken place with Horner, but that nothing more had materialised in terms of further discussions.

