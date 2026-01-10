Daniel Ricciardo racing return teased in bizarre crossover

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased a brand new racing crossover on social media.

Since leaving the world of professional racing behind, Ricciardo has instead decided to focus on his role as global ambassador for Ford Racing and his apparel range Enchante.

Ricciardo returned to the racing seat with Ford Raptor at Lake Havasu, Arizona towards the end of last year, where his trademark smile returned to his face during the off-roading experience.

Now, the Aussie has teased a crossover between his clothing brand and Ford Racing, via a recent reel shared to social media.

Labelled 'Enchante's Ford Racing challenge' in a traditional gaming arcade format, the video showed Ricciardo behind the wheel of a Red Bull branded Ford Raptor teasing some off-roading, alongside the words 'insert coin, press start.'

The caption also promised the date of the upcoming crossover, which read: "Let the games begin. Enchante x Ford Racing. 1.15.26."

What is Ricciardo's Enchante brand?

Enchante was founded by Ricciardo, a lifestyle brand that sells casualwear, crewnecks, t-shirts etc, with a racing twist.

Ricciardo's brand drops different capsules throughout the year, unified by a single theme which has included Motocross to partnerships with the Visa Cash App Red Bull Academy.

The Aussie's latest social media post suggests that the Ford Racing brand and Enchante may come together for a collection, perhaps with a classic gaming twist given the latest tease.

Originally the brand was under the Ric3 name, Ricciardo's former driver number, but shifted to Enchante in 2023.

Reflecting on his foray into fashion to Esses magazine, he said: "I just never want to come across as, ‘Oh, does this guy think he’s like, Versace or something?'"

"Probably, if I printed a t-shirt with just my face on it, all my fans would buy it. They’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the coolest shirt in the world.’ And I think it’s the worst shirt in the world.

“So, obviously, with any business, yes, you want it to be successful. You want it to make profit, because if it’s making profit, it stays alive. But, really, this was a business built around wanting to do cool s***. It wasn’t built around, ‘Oh, let’s get rich.’ That was never the talk. It was never the objective.”

