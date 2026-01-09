Ferrari. Alpine. Aston Martin. What do all these F1 teams have in common? An inability to fulfil their potential? Drivers whose spirit are crushed as each race passes by?

Come to think of it, these are all applicable, but there's another commonality that threads the three together. Christian Horner.

Since his Red Bull exit, we've been unable to talk of little else but his return, with the Brit being linked to a partial purchase at both Alpine and Aston Martin. As uncertainty over Horner’s future simmers in the background, one thing remains clear. We in the media are not ready to say goodbye to Horner, and likewise, he has unfinished business in the paddock.

Amidst the excitement, however, there’s an important question we're not asking ourselves. Does F1 even need Christian Horner anymore?

Which F1 team will Horner pick?

At first Ferrari felt like the perfect fit for Horner. A legendary name, stuck in the doldrums with no sign of success and in desperate need of assertive leadership. At least from the outside.

You see, Ferrari had a plan all along. Sacrifice 2025 for 2026 and the new regulations, a long term project that in all fairness hasn't been given adequate enough time to bear fruition. Sticking Horner in the team now wouldn't suddenly make them a championship winning team, instead just the world's most expensive sticking plaster to cover the cracks of a much deeper issue at Ferrari.

So, what about Aston Martin then? Horner plus Adrian Newey equals Red Bull 2.0 and with it a mouthwatering promise of dominance. Simple. Except, if this was part of Lawrence Stroll’s master plan you’d think he’d have it all signed, sealed and paid for by the start of 2026. But here we are. Without Horner.

Aston Martin have faith and confidence in their project, goals they have been working towards, while Horner was still a twinkle in Mintzlaff's eye. Yes, they could disrupt their carefully planned progress and bring someone new in, after all the Horner name is as tempting as the snake in the Garden of Eden. You think it’s a good idea, but in reality you might just find yourself worse off.

Which leaves Alpine, Horner's best shot at a return to F1. After a last place finish last year, the team literally cannot get any worse. There's a Christian Horner shaped hole at the team since Oliver Oakes' sudden exit, and if there was any time to try and reinvent a team, it's now, during Alpine's rebuilding phase.

Yet even in Alpine’s dire predicament, you still feel deep down they’ll survive without Horner. Which brings us to the brutal reality: No one needs Christian Horner anymore. At least in the role he performed at Red Bull.

F1 teams need Andrea Stellas, who can lead teams technically without getting distracted by outside noise. Something tells me Horner is incapable of staying out of the limelight. The only way Horner could fit back in F1 is in a Zak Brown type role, business orientated and singing like a canary to the world's media with click-worthy sound bites.

Horner himself and us in the media would all love to see him back. But, beyond that? F1 teams don't need Christian Horner - yes, even Alpine! Horner's return can be likened to a parent's interference when their kid leaves home. They don't need dad's advice anymore, but he doesn't know who he is anymore if he's not being heard.

