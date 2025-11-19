Daniel Ricciardo 'on his way' to Las Vegas ahead of F1 race

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he is 'on his way' to Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's grand prix in the entertainment capital of the world.

Las Vegas returned to the F1 calendar in 2023 after Nevada previously hosted the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981 and 1982 on a temporary circuit which was built in the parking lot of the famous hotel.

But in a push to continue building the sport's reputation across the pond, a new track layout was decided which sees drivers race around the iconic Las Vegas strip, with this year's event marking the third consecutive outing of the modern race.

Yet Ricciardo only managed to make it out on track under the Vegas lights once in his career after he was replaced at Racing Bulls last season by Liam Lawson, a move which not only ruled him out of competing at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, but also ended his career entirely.

Having now announced his racing retirement, Ricciardo is enjoying life away from the limelight whilst keeping fans happy with appearances which coincide with F1 weekends through his clothing brand Enchante.

What is Ricciardo doing in Las Vegas?

In a video shared to Ricciardo's Instagram account, the eight-time grand prix winner could be seen at the wheel of a Ford Raptor, suitable considering he has now taken up the role of Global Ford Racing Ambassador, embarking on a road trip to Vegas.

In the post, the 36-year-old shared an exciting update with fans regarding his Enchante merchandise, confirming that his popular motorsport apparel collections would once again be on offer for fans to buy in person this weekend to mark the return of the Las Vegas GP.

"We're on our way to Vegas, we had to hit the dunes on the way," Ricciardo told the camera.

"Enchante's popping up the cosmo, we're going to be there, the store looks great, it's Enchante speedway so we'll see you there!

"It's not a road trip 'til you put her in four wheel, now it's a road trip," the Aussie driver concluded, before speeding off on his way to the strip to treat fans to his new clothing line.

ANALYSIS: How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas

Related