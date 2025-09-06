Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff will be absent from the broadcasting lineup at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, and it won't be the only race in the season she won't be present for.

Schiff became a permanent addition to the UK broadcasting team in 2023 having hosted the post-race weekend shows in 2022.

F1's female fan-base has quadrupled since 2017 and having former female drivers such as Schiff and fellow ex-W series star Jamie Chadwick join Sky's lineup has proved a popular choice.

In 2024, Schiff marked a memorable occasion in her personal life, marrying her partner Alexandre Dedieu, with the couple announcing in May 2025 that they were expecting their first child together.

Speaking at Zandvoort last weekend, Schiff announced that the Dutch GP was her last race of the season with Sky, telling her Instagram followers: "It’s also my last race of the season because, well [gesturing to baby bump] you know, the bun is baking and the bun is almost ready to come out of the oven."

Signing off on her final Sky Sports broadcast of 2025, she delivered a farewell message after the Dutch GP chequered flag, adding: "I’m going to be watching you guys, sending you lots of messages, and hopefully soon we’ll have another little F1 fan in the world, watching along."

Who will be on Sky F1 at 2025 Italian GP?

Sky's F1 lineup often rotates from one race weekend to another, and for the action at the Italian GP, F1 legend Martin Brundle will return alongside presenters Natalie Pinkham and Rachel Brookes, and pundits Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Nico Rosberg.

As F1 returned from its summer break last time out, Brundle was treated to an extra week off, but both he and Sky fan-favourite Ted Kravitz will be back in the paddock at Monza.

Though Schiff may be absent for Monza and the remaining nine rounds of the 2025 campaign, Sky Sports have ensured that they have an attractive lineup of pundits and presenters to keep fans interested as the title fight heats up.

This year McLaren have continued to run away with the constructors' title, but the fight for the drivers' title between their very own Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris looks set to go down to the wire at the Abu Dhabi GP in December.

F1 HEADLINES: Two drivers replaced at Italian GP as official statement issued

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton misery compounded as McLaren title rivals split at Monza

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

Related