The Dutch Grand Prix may be an iconic race on the F1 calendar, but Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle will not be in Zandvoort for the 2025 race weekend.

As F1 returned from its summer break, Brundle enjoyed an extra week off after he confirmed on social media that he would not be with Sky at the Dutch GP.

Responding to a picture of two fans wearing Brundle t-shirts at Zandvoort, the broadcasting legend wrote: "Nice T-shirts! Have a great weekend in Zandvoort and hopefully it will be an exciting race, and not too rainy.

"At least one of you is clearly cheering for Ferrari which is great. I’ll be watching everything on SkyF1 as Monza is my next race."

Why has Brundle missed the Dutch GP?

Brundle will return to Sky F1's coverage in Monza

Brundle has elected to miss the Dutch GP as part of his 16-race deal with Sky in 2025, which will see him miss eight races across the season.

The F1 legend was last absent at the Austrian GP, and will stage his return for the Italian GP at Monza at the beginning of September.

Brundle’s Sky Sports colleague Ted Kravitz also opted to miss the Dutch GP, with Bernie Collins taking on his pit lane responsibilities and keeping an eye on any activity from the teams' garages.

David Croft resumed his role in commentary at Zandvoort, instead accompanied by Karun Chandhok with the lead commentator expected to miss the Azerbaijan GP later this year.

The Dutch GP also marked Naomi Schiff’s last race with Sky Sports in 2025, after she announced on Instagram she would be preparing for the birth of her first child.

