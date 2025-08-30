Why is Ted Kravitz absent from Sky F1 at Dutch GP?

The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend is underway, but Sky Sports F1 are without one of their most entertaining personalities for the race weekend at Zandvoort.

The sport returned from its four-week summer break on Friday, but reporter Ted Kravitz is nowhere to be seen, having confirmed last month that fans wouldn't see him until the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Kravitz's absence, as well as that of his popular Ted's Notebook post-show, was planned in advance as part of the broadcaster's rotation of its talent, with the 24-race schedule unbelievably demanding for those who have to spend half of their lives on planes and working long hours at tracks.

Taking into account the summer break, Kravitz will actually have gone 40 days without appearing on screens live from a race weekend by the time he returns, having also been away for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the start of the month.

Why has Kravitz missed the Dutch GP?

Speaking in his last TV appearance in Belgium, he explained: "I'm going on holidays, Simon [Lazenby] and I are going on a cycling tour of the North York Moors."

The popular reporter added: "The notebook will return in Monza in the beginning of September. I hope you enjoy your summer, I hope you enjoy the Budapest Grand Prix next week, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, I will see you with the notebook in Monza."

Kravitz's Sky Sports colleague Martin Brundle also opted to miss the Dutch GP, but David Croft resumed his role in commentary at Zandvoort, instead accompanied by Karun Chandhok.

The Dutch GP also marks Naomi Schiff’s last race with Sky Sports in 2025, after she announced on Instagram she would be preparing for the birth of her first child.

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

When it returns at Monza, you can watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as circumstances occasionally result in it being cancelled.

