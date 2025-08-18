Oscar Piastri fans have been given a major boost after the McLaren F1 star took to social media to make a 'very special' announcement.

The world championship leader has revealed he will have his very own grandstand at the 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Daniel Ricciardo, Jack Brabham and Piastri's own manager, Mark Webber.

Piastri is already a firm favourite in Melbourne, having been born and raised in the Victorian capital, and now some of his loyal band of home supporters will be able to get a perfect view of their hero in action at the street circuit.

In a video posted on social media, the 25-year-old said: "I've got some very cool news that I'd like to share with you all... next year at the Melbourne grand prix, the Australian Grand Prix, I will be having my own grandstand!"

"It's pretty surreal, it still feels weird racing at home - it's very cool racing at home - but I'm still at the level of when I was a little kid hearing the cars go round the track, let alone me being one of the cars.

"Very, very cool, very special to have my own grandstand, it'll be on the pit straight, and you should be able to see me in the garage from the grandstand so that will be really cool to see you all out in support.

"We'll throw in some merch as well, so there's some bonus goodies in there for you... really excited."

Oscar Piastri currently leads the F1 world championship by nine points

Piastri excited for Melbourne return

The papaya racer also took the opportunity to praise those involved in putting it all together, adding: "Thanks to everyone behind the scenes that's worked on this - a lot of logistics involved.

"I can't wait to see you all there in March."

It isn't the first time a current McLaren racer has received this particular honour, with Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris backed by thousands on a purpose-built Landostand at the British Grand Prix back in July this year.

The extra support worked wonders for the Brit, who clinched his first-ever victory on his home track, and Piastri will no doubt be hoping for similar success when he lines up on the grid in Melbourne next year.

Before then, he has a championship battle to win, with his advantage over Norris at the top of the standings down to just nine points with 10 grands prix remaining.

Tickets for next year's Australian GP are not yet available to purchase but are set to go on sale on September 10, 2025, shortly after this year's Italian GP.

