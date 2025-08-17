Daniel Ricciardo 'taken to hospital following crash'

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo was treated in hospital this week for minor injuries as a result of a crash in Australia, according to reports.

Ricciardo was not badly hurt, but did need medical attention after a motorcycle crash while back home in Queensland, Australia.

The eight-time grand prix winner was riding a dirt bike through the Daintree in northern Queensland when he suffered the incident, with reports suggesting he picked up a collarbone injury.

The exact circumstances surrounding his injury are not known, but it is understood that he was taken to Mossman Hospital in Queensland for treatment.

Mossman Hospital provides accident and emergency treatment for the local area, as part of the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service.

Ricciardo had earlier this week been in a rare public appearance at Ray White's Connect conference on the Gold Coast, providing an update on his future and life away from F1 having been sacked from the sport almost a year ago.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson in 2024

Will Ricciardo ever return to racing?

Following his axing from the VCARB team in 2024, Ricciardo was linked with a move to Cadillac, who are joining the F1 grid in 2026.

However, Ricciardo responded with a 'nah, I'm done' verdict when responding to the rumours, suggesting that he has indeed retired from the sport.

Despite this, Ricciardo has been linked with a move to a different racing series altogether, with IndyCar, NASCAR and the Supercars Championship all potential destinations for the Australian fan favourite.

Before any kind of racing return can happen, however, Ricciardo has been enjoying time off from full-time racing over the last 12 months, showcasing his travels and time spent with family and friends on his Instagram page.

