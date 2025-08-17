Daniel Ricciardo 'taken to hospital following crash'
Daniel Ricciardo 'taken to hospital following crash'
Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo was treated in hospital this week for minor injuries as a result of a crash in Australia, according to reports.
Ricciardo was not badly hurt, but did need medical attention after a motorcycle crash while back home in Queensland, Australia.
The eight-time grand prix winner was riding a dirt bike through the Daintree in northern Queensland when he suffered the incident, with reports suggesting he picked up a collarbone injury.
The exact circumstances surrounding his injury are not known, but it is understood that he was taken to Mossman Hospital in Queensland for treatment.
Mossman Hospital provides accident and emergency treatment for the local area, as part of the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service.
Ricciardo had earlier this week been in a rare public appearance at Ray White's Connect conference on the Gold Coast, providing an update on his future and life away from F1 having been sacked from the sport almost a year ago.
Will Ricciardo ever return to racing?
Following his axing from the VCARB team in 2024, Ricciardo was linked with a move to Cadillac, who are joining the F1 grid in 2026.
However, Ricciardo responded with a 'nah, I'm done' verdict when responding to the rumours, suggesting that he has indeed retired from the sport.
Despite this, Ricciardo has been linked with a move to a different racing series altogether, with IndyCar, NASCAR and the Supercars Championship all potential destinations for the Australian fan favourite.
Before any kind of racing return can happen, however, Ricciardo has been enjoying time off from full-time racing over the last 12 months, showcasing his travels and time spent with family and friends on his Instagram page.
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton finds surprise Ferrari backing as Horner comes under online fire
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton given boost of confidence as Wolff hints at 2026 driver comeback
- 29 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo 'taken to hospital following crash'
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull boss in urgent need of F1 schooling after loss of 'political beast'
- 2 hours ago
Helmut Marko orders Red Bull starlet to quit karting on path to F1
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton-dominated track ready for popular F1 return
- Today 11:57
The MAJOR race change that could decide world championship
- Today 10:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august