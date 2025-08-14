Daniel Ricciardo admits ‘daunting’ future ahead as reality of F1 axe kicks in

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he could face a 'daunting' future as he continues to adjust to life away from the track.

The popular Australian was axed by Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, and despite plenty of speculation surrounding a potential return to action, has likely raced in F1 for the last time.

Ricciardo has been enjoying his time out of the spotlight since being dropped by the Red Bull junior team midseason, opting to dedicate his focus on promoting his own brands in the world of fashion and wine, while taking the opportunity to travel the world.

Back on home turf, however, the 36-year-old provided a rare interview at Ray White's Connect conference in the Gold Coast, opening up on how he plans to make the most of his the future following his exit from F1 last year.

"I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver," he said. "I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“You just have to take everything one step at a time. If you look too far ahead, everything looks a bit daunting."

Daniel Ricciardo has previously been linked with a return to F1 with Cadillac

Ricciardo reflects on achieving childhood dream

The eight-time race winner also reflected on his upbringing and what sparked his desire to compete in F1, with the fan-favourite driver now searching for something to replace the adrenaline rush of the pinnacle of motorsport.

"[My] childhood was great," the ex-Red Bull driver also admitted during the rare public appearance. "I was always driven to do something that scared me a bit.

"The reason I got into racing was because no one was really doing it. It was my chance to do something a little bit cooler than everyone else.

"I was just showing off, but showing off has got me to a really good place in life."

