Red Bull boss mocks own driver after costly mistake

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko issued a brutal putdown to one of his own drivers following last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen pulled off a stunning overtake on championship leader Oscar Piastri in the opening seconds to take the lead, and the Dutchman was at his imperious best as he held on to the position to secure just his second victory of the campaign.

His team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, scraped into the top 10 to finish in the points, but had to work for it after starting the day from the pitlane as a result of a horrifying crash during Saturday's qualifying session which saw him fail to set a time.

And despite putting in a fine recovery drive, the Japanese racer was subjected to some light-hearted mockery from one of his team's key figures.

During an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF, Marko clocked his driver walking past, and shouted: "Yuki, congratulations! Yeah, so next time without the crash!”

Tsunoda still settling in at Red Bull

Marko has been impressed with Tsunoda's displays since taking over from Liam Lawson earlier in the season, yet hasn't been shy in pointing out his biggest flaws either.

The 25-year-old was given the opportunity to make the step up from Racing Bulls despite being initially overlooked for the position following the sacking of Sergio Perez last year, but has collected just seven points for Red Bull to date.

Red Bull's chances of regaining their constructors' title from McLaren are already all but over ahead of this weekend's Monaco GP.

148 points separate the pair with seven races in the books, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again forming a near unstoppable partnership.

