Masi 'open' to sensational F1 return

Sam Hall

Saturday 1 April 2023 05:00 - Updated: 05:01

Former FIA race director Michael Masi has revealed he would be 'open' to returning to F1 despite the controversy that surrounded his departure.

Masi left the FIA following the 2021 Abua Dhabi Grand Prix which saw Lewis Hamilton miss out on a record-breaking eighth world title.

This failure came after the Australian failed to correctly follow the safety car restart procedures, something that allowed Max Verstappen the opportunity to pass his title rival in a single-lap shootout.

Masi has returned to the F1 paddock this weekend for the first time since the 2021 event, with Hamilton stating he has no desire to discuss the past with the 44-year-old.

Despite the scenario that surrounded his departure, however, when asked by the Daily Mail if he would like his old job back, Masi said: "If I am approached to have a discussion I am open to it, and always have been."

Masi's warning to family

Passions ran high in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi weekend but this went beyond the levels of acceptability with both Masi and Nicholas Latifi - the Williams driver responsible for causing the safety car period in the first place - both receiving threats to their lives.

Aware of what was likely to be said in the media during the period, Masi added: "When I stopped at the FIA, I told my parents, 'Those days are done for me'.

"I had told them after the Abu Dhabi fallout not to bother reading or watching anything. It's not healthy. The place can be a very toxic place. In many ways, social media can be a great tool, but not so great in others."

