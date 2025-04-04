Formula 1 is back from its weekend off after the Chinese Grand Prix, rolling into Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Drivers have taken to the track already, with FP1 and FP2 taking place on Friday morning. The first session went out without a hitch, with home driver Ryo Hirakawa taking over from Jack Doohan for the hour's running. The second session, however...

Doohan, back in his Alpine, made it four laps before losing control at 185mph into the first corner, demolishing his car and pausing the session for about 20 minutes as his car was retrieved and the barrier fixed.

Fernando Alonso then beached his car in the gravel, bringing out a second red flag and wrecking several teams' run plans, before the final 15 minutes were broken up by two more red flags for fires around the track.

Teams will be hoping that the fire issues are resolved by qualifying, or else risk being caught out by inconveniently timed stoppages.

What time is qualifying on today?

Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix kicks off today Saturday April 5 at 3pm local time (JST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (JST): 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 7am Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8am Saturday

United States (EDT): 2am Saturday

United States (CDT): 1am Saturday

United States (PDT): 11pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 5pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 2pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 12am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 8am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 8am Saturday

China (CST): 2pm Saturday

India (IST): 11:30am Saturday

Brazil (BST): 3am Saturday

Singapore (SST): 2pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 9am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 9am Saturday



How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

