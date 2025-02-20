Verstappen delivers CAUTIOUS Red Bull relationship update

Max Verstappen has issued a rather cautious assessment of his relationships within Red Bull ahead of the upcoming season.

The Dutchman enters 2025 aiming to clinch his fifth Formula 1 world drivers' title in succession, and will get his season underway in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Verstappen will have a number of challenges to contend with this year, including a title fight from Lando Norris - who ran him so close in 2024 - and Ferrari's new star Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a record-breaking eighth championship.

Red Bull's No 1 driver will also have to get to grips with a new team-mate in Liam Lawson, who will race alongside Verstappen on the grid from the season opener in 2025 after Christian Horner and Helmut Marko opted to sack the Dutchman's former partner, Sergio Perez.

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will team up at Red Bull in 2025

Lawson replaces Sergio Perez following his dismissal in the off-season

Verstappen issues Lawson verdict ahead of 2025 challenge

There will also be a fresh face at Red Bull looking to make his mark in the sport, with Lawson replacing Perez after the Mexican racer ended the season on dismal form, costing Horner's outfit a second-place finish in the team standings.

Lawson has already built up some racing experience with Red Bull's sister team, VCARB, but now faces a significant challenge to prove he is worthy of a seat at one of the sport's top teams.

While a world drivers' championship tilt may be beyond the 23-year-old this early in his Red Bull career, he is determined to help the Milton Keynes-based outfit regain the constructors' title they relinquished to McLaren in 2024.

Verstappen was in attendance at this week's F1 live launch event in London

Both Verstappen and Lawson are excited by what the new partnership could bring, but the defending champion remains cautious regarding their chances of the duo enjoying immediate success.

Speaking to media ahead of this week's F1 live launch event in London, the 63-time grand prix winner was asked for an update on his relationship so far with new team-mate Lawson.

Verstappen said: "We’ve seen each other at the photo shoots.

"I’m sure it’s going to be fine – I’ve seen Liam grow throughout the junior team and he fully deserves his shot with the team.

"I’m excited to work together and have a great season again."