Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR career update

A Red Bull star has issued a major career update ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit will welcome Liam Lawson to their driver lineup in 2025, after the decision to axe Sergio Perez at the end of last season.

However, the 22-year-old will have the unenviable task of going up against Max Verstappen, whose domination over former team-mates, Perez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly, have led to their axe from Red Bull.

Lawson has only competed in 11 grand prix weekends thus far in his career, with 2025 his first full-time season in F1, and his true pace is yet to be discovered.

Liam Lawson will join Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025

Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion

Can Lawson survive a full season at Red Bull?

The Kiwi racer initially made waves with Racing Bulls in 2024, where he clashed on track with Fernando Alonso in Austin, and Perez in Mexico.

Speaking to Autosport about these battles, he claimed he was not trying to prove anything against these drivers with his fiery racing style.

“No, it's not like… I'm not trying to set an example or anything like that,” he said.

“I feel like I'm racing everybody the same way, I'm not racing anybody any differently.”

Ahead of his Red Bull debut Lawson also admitted that he had a ‘short window’ to prove himself against Verstappen, as he appeared aware of the short shelf life of a driver against at the team.

“I have a very short window here at the moment, so it's very important, but I'm not trying to set an example, or… prove a point?

“I'm not really trying to do that, no.”

