Shock F1 boss reveals TITLE targets for new rules

Flavio Briatore has delivered a clear signal of Alpine’s aspirations for the next three Formula 1 seasons, including an ambitious goal for 2025.

The 74-year-old's team enjoyed a late resurgence in 2024, after a woeful start to the year for the French outfit.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren expected to make HUGE driver call as Verstappen rumours swirl

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton handed early blow as Charles Leclerc steals Ferrari march

This included a stunning double podium for Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in Brazil, as Alpine went on to claim sixth in the constructors’ title.

Now, team advisor Briatore is keen to capitalise on Alpine’s resurgence ahead of the new engine regulations in 2026.

Alpine delivered a shock two-three finish in Brazil

Alpine claimed sixth place in the 2024 constructors' race

To shop official Alpine F1 merchandise, click here for a variety of team jackets, t-shirts and hoodies via the Fanatics store.

Can Alpine challenge at the front by 2027?

After undergoing a difficult start to last season, Briatore spoke of a crystallising moment as Alpine worked on their weaknesses.

“We understood what wasn’t working within the team,” he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now that we’ve put everything in order, we can work to improve ourselves.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting

Flavio Briatore says Alpine must be in the 2027 F1 title fight

“In 2025, Alpine must always be in the top six, perhaps even fighting for some podiums. We have much more aerodynamic margin than McLaren and Ferrari.

“In 2026, however, we aim to compete for the podium in half of the championship’s grands prix, and in 2027 we must be able to fight for the title.”