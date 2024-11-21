The Sphere: All you need to know about the dome dominating F1’s Las Vegas GP

After making its debut on the Formula 1 calendar last year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix returns once again this weekend for more thrilling race action.

The 2023 event was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen, beating off the likes of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and team-mate Sergio Perez to take a stunning victory under the lights.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Ferrari announce driver EXIT

READ MORE: Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing

Aside from the Dutchman's dazzling Elvis Presley-inspired race suit, however, there was another thing that really caught the eye in Las Vegas last time out - the Sphere.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

What is the Las Vegas Sphere?

Featuring several graphics related to the race and its sponsors, the Sphere was prominent on the television broadcast throughout the 2023 weekend. But, what exactly is it?

Essentially, the Sphere - also known as Sphere at the Venetian Resort - is an immersive, multi-purpose venue that holds an 18,600-seat auditorium.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

The official website of the Sphere perhaps sums it up best, describing it as: "A next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment, allowing the foremost artists, creators, and technologists to create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined."

The Sphere claims to be powered by cutting-edge, '22nd-century' technologies that help 'ignite the senses' and enable their audiences to share experiences at a 'never-before-seen scale'.

One thing is for certain, the structure certainly makes a huge impression on the eye.

READ MORE: Christian Horner: The Red Bull giant and ‘Drive to Survive’ star

What is the Las Vegas Sphere used for?

The Las Vegas Sphere is used for a variety of functions, including hosting sporting events, entertainment shows, and art exhibitions.

When the venue opened in 2023, for example, it kicked off with a 40-night residency from rock band U2, with every date from September 2023 through to March 2024 having been sold out.

According to the Sphere, this included the band playing to more than 700,000 fans from over 100 countries worldwide.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2024?

More recently, the Sphere hosted MMA, with Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili headlining UFC 306 - branded as Riyadh Season Noche UFC - at the venue on September 14.

Soon, another rock band will perform a residency at the Sphere, with the Eagles set to play shows from December this year through to February 2025.

How much did the Sphere cost?

The Sphere was designed by a company called Populous - a global design firm specialising in stadiums and large-scale events and officially opened in September 2023, then named MSG Sphere, after five years of construction work.

According to reports, initial projections for the construction of the Sphere estimated it would cost a staggering $1.2 billion. However, in the end, nearly double that amount was thought to be spent, with the final sum estimated to stand at an eye-watering $2.3 billion.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2024: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?

Related