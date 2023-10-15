F1 News Today: Ricciardo backed for McLaren RETURN as Russell reveals Mercedes regrets and landmark upgrade unveiled
F1 News Today: Ricciardo backed for McLaren RETURN as Russell reveals Mercedes regrets and landmark upgrade unveiled
Ted Kravitz has stated that he would love to see Daniel Ricciardo return to McLaren – despite the Sky Sports F1 pundit admitting that the move is extremely unlikely.
Russell bemoans missed opportunities at Mercedes
George Russell has admitted that there have been 'a lot of missed opportunities' at Mercedes this season, after he opened up on the ongoing fight in the constructors' championship.
McLaren to trial landmark upgrade at US Grand Prix
McLaren are set to experiment with cutting-edge recycled carbon fibre components on their cars at the upcoming United States Grand Prix.
Ricciardo confirms official F1 return date
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed that he will make his return to Formula 1 at the upcoming United States Grand Prix.
F1 told changes must be made over potentially dangerous issue
Alexander Wurz, former Formula 1 driver and head of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has warned that something must be done to fix the extreme conditions the drivers faced in Qatar last weekend.
