Kravitz wants Ricciardo RETURN at former F1 team

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:57

Ted Kravitz has stated that he would love to see Daniel Ricciardo return to McLaren – despite the Sky Sports F1 pundit admitting that the move is extremely unlikely.

Ricciardo has endured a difficult few years since his departure from Red Bull in 2019, but has been discussed as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez, whose future is up in the air at present.

Ill-fated spells at both Renault and McLaren eventually saw him back in a Red Bull seat for 2023, but at sister-team AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries midway through the season.

However, a hand injury sustained at the Dutch Grand Prix has seen him ruled out of the last five races.

Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren at the end of the 2022 season

The Australian made the move to AlphaTauri midway through the 2023 season

Could Ricciardo replicate Piastri?

While Ricciardo's future is almost always a hot topic for F1 fans - Sky Sports' pit-lane reporter, Kravitz, would most like to see him back in the black and orange of McLaren.

“I would like to see Daniel Ricciardo in this McLaren,” he said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Oscar Piastri has impressed during McLaren's mid-season revival

“To be completely fair to Ricciardo we don’t know, we’re not 100 per cent sure he couldn’t do the same job as Oscar Piastri.

“It’s never going to happen, but anyway, just thought I’d say that.”

