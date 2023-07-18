Horner denies De Vries final F1 farewell with BRUTAL Ricciardo swap confession

Matthew Hobkinson

Christian Horner has claimed that there was 'no point' in allowing Nyck De Vries to take part in his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix next month, even if it would have allowed him the chance to say 'goodbye' to his fans.

Daniel Ricciardo has replaced De Vries at AlphaTauri with immediate effect as he joins Red Bull's sister team 'on loan' for the remainder of the season.

De Vries was one of only two drivers yet to score a point – alongside Logan Sargeant – and the Faenza-based team had seen enough.

Some were surprised at just how quickly the Dutchman was replaced, with fans pointing out that after Hungary and Belgium, De Vries would have been able to at least take part in his home race.

But for Horner, he believes that waiting any longer would have been a waste of time for all parties.

Horner: De Vries was just a stopgap

“Look, Nyck is a very capable driver," he told the F1 Nation podcast. "A Formula E champion, a Formula 2 champion, he’s obviously got a lot of experience, he’s not a young driver as such from an age perspective.

“And I just didn’t see how it fitted within the junior programme. It was almost a stopgap. There was a high expectation on him, because while inexperienced in Formula 1 he is obviously a very experienced driver.

“And I think there was a general feeling that Nyck wasn’t quite hitting the mark."

"It all happened a little bit quicker than expected, bearing in mind that we hadn’t completed the test,” Horner added.

“Helmut [Marko] spoke with Nyck, he was the one that obviously had recruited him, he was the one that spoke with Nyck on about lap 11 of the test, I think.

Nyck de Vries failed to score a single F1 point during his time with AlphaTauri

“That [waiting until after the Dutch Grand Prix] would have meant obviously leaving him in the car until after the summer break.

“I think the situation was clear. It was a question of ‘OK, what’s the point in waiting?’

“If we’re going to do something, we may as well get on with it and give Daniel 12 races to see what he’s capable of.”

