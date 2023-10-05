F1 News Today: Hamilton's special treatment revealed as Russell ghosted by rival and Sainz reveals advantage
Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has explained that his relationship with Toto Wolff differs to that of team-mate Lewis Hamilton due to his world champion status when joining the team in 2013.
Russell reveals F1 driver IGNORED his calls after embarrassing crash
George Russell has said that, following a heavy crash with then-Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in Imola in 2021, the Finn never returned his call and the pair have never spoken about the incident since.
Sainz names main advantage Ferrari have over F1 rival
Carlos Sainz has expressed his belief that Ferrari will hold an advantage over McLaren on high-speed circuits as Formula 1 approaches tracks in Mexico and Austin, Texas.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast
Formula 1 is back as the drivers and teams head to the Losail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix – with Max Verstappen looking to secure his third successive world championship title.
F1 chief left 'scratching his head' ahead of Qatar GP return
Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner says that temperatures for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix have left him "scratching his head".
