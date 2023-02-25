close global

Internet reageert op laatste testdag in Bahrein: "Komt een competitief seizoen aan"

F1 Nieuws

3 reacties

De testdagen in Bahrein zitter er alweer op. Na drie dagen testen is er voor fans genoeg reden om conclusies te trekken, zelfs wetende dat de tijden eigenlijk helemaal niks zeggen.

Na afloop van de derde testdag was er weer genoeg om te bespreken, aangezien de teams tijdens de laatste twee uur besloten de auto maar eens op snelheid te testen en de soft band te gebruiken. Sergio Pérez bleek van alle coureurs het snelst te zijn, voor Lewis Hamilton en Valtteri Bottas. Met 136 rondjes was Alexander Albon de coureur met de meeste rondjes, gevolg door Pérez (133 rondjes) en Bottas (131 rondjes). Van de coureurs die een halve dag reden was Kevin Magnussen met 94 rondjes het meest productief. Nyck de Vries, die alleen tijdens de ochtend reed, eindigde op P17 met 87 rondjes.

De zaterdagmiddag in Bahrein: Pérez sluit testdag af op P1, Mercedes en Ferrari snel

Reacties

De reacties na afloop van de derde testdag gingen alle kanten op. Het ging vooral over Pérez, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin en het feit dat alle teams nog dichter bij elkaar lijken te zitten dan vorig jaar. Zeker in het middenveld zien fans veel potentie. Een overzicht van de reacties.

