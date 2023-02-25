Lars Leeftink

Zaterdag 25 februari 2023 20:07

De testdagen in Bahrein zitter er alweer op. Na drie dagen testen is er voor fans genoeg reden om conclusies te trekken, zelfs wetende dat de tijden eigenlijk helemaal niks zeggen.

Na afloop van de derde testdag was er weer genoeg om te bespreken, aangezien de teams tijdens de laatste twee uur besloten de auto maar eens op snelheid te testen en de soft band te gebruiken. Sergio Pérez bleek van alle coureurs het snelst te zijn, voor Lewis Hamilton en Valtteri Bottas. Met 136 rondjes was Alexander Albon de coureur met de meeste rondjes, gevolg door Pérez (133 rondjes) en Bottas (131 rondjes). Van de coureurs die een halve dag reden was Kevin Magnussen met 94 rondjes het meest productief. Nyck de Vries, die alleen tijdens de ochtend reed, eindigde op P17 met 87 rondjes.

Reacties

De reacties na afloop van de derde testdag gingen alle kanten op. Het ging vooral over Pérez, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin en het feit dat alle teams nog dichter bij elkaar lijken te zitten dan vorig jaar. Zeker in het middenveld zien fans veel potentie. Een overzicht van de reacties.

As a new f1 fan all i see is a great competitive season coming up! Now as a checo fan i hope we do our best and win lol — Midnightsrt10 (@Midnightsrt10) February 25, 2023

Red bull seems to be the strongest, one week and we go. — Arek🇵🇱 (@uNiqArek) February 25, 2023

Yup. Gonna go overreact to testing time https://t.co/KV95sDEmgs — Bushido Boose (@SenseiBoose) February 25, 2023

Hamilton followed by bottas is a bit of a throw back — Thomas (@ThomasWS10) February 25, 2023

That's a good time for Perez. Very nice work from Red Bull. Especially if you add 3-4 tenths that Max can get more out of that car. — Will Mikkelson (@Will_Mikkelson) February 25, 2023

Day 3 of testing is in the books!



Red Bull still remains the clear cut #1 constructor choice.



Ferrari, Aston Martin and Williams the other constructors I’m considering for that second slot.



Verstappen and Alonso - the only drivers that are locks for me right now.#F1Fantasy https://t.co/O8lNsX4Yps — F1 Fantasy Hub (@F1FantasyHub) February 25, 2023

RB and Merc looking like early title contenders, Ferrari seem to have tire degradation issues, Aston looking like the best of the rest, Alpine/McLaren could be close, maybe add Alpha Tauri to the list, Alfa, Haas, Williams seem closer to the midfield than before. https://t.co/EPlhpMMjdv — This Guy Again (@This_Man_Again) February 25, 2023

