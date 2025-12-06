FIA race stewards have announced that an incident involving McLaren F1 star Lando Norris is being investigated at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

During FP3, Norris was rounding turn 11 in the hotel section of the Yas Marina Circuit on a flying lap, when he was met by the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda dawdling on the racing line.

Norris had to take avoiding action to avoid what could have been a huge collision, and both drivers were summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Tsunoda was investigated for an alleged impeding of Norris, with the incident deemed serious enough for a summons, despite it only being in practice.

However, because of the fact it took place in FP3, any punishment imposed on Max Verstappen's team-mate was always likely to come in the form of a fine or a reprimand, rather than a grid penalty.

And that proved true, with Tsunoda handed a warning for the incident while Red Bull were handed a €10,000 fine.

Norris complained over team radio about Tsunoda's actions, and the Japanese racer apologised immediately for his failure to get off the racing line.

What part can Tsunoda play in title showdown?

Red Bull will hope Tsunoda will hope can play a big role in Verstappen's title fight.

Verstappen heads into the final race of the season 12 points behind McLaren's Lando Norris, and McLaren have another fighter in the battle in Oscar Piastri, who is 16 points behind Norris.

For much of this year, we have seen two McLaren drivers against a solo Verstappen during races, but if Tsunoda can qualify up in the top five in Abu Dhabi, he could cause McLaren all sorts of headaches in terms of strategy decisions.

Norris just needs to finish on the podium to win the championship, even if Verstappen wins the race, and the Brit will not want to find himself in a position where he needs to overtake Tsunoda, who will likely defend resolutely as he attempts to help his team-mate's title hopes in his final race as a Red Bull driver.

Tsunoda has been confirmed to be vacating his seat in 2026 and instead becoming a reserve driver, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar being promoted up into the Red Bull seat instead.

