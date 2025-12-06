George Russell disrupted the F1 title race party in FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, setting the fastest time ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes star emerged as surprise contender for pole position on the soft tyres, with Fernando Alonso also outpacing Oscar Piastri for fourth, in what promises to be a thrilling qualifying session under the floodlights.

Lewis Hamilton's pace looked good in FP3, but as he rapidly approached the high-speed Turn 9 he followed in the turbulent air of the car in front and lost his Ferrari at the kerb, sent spinning into the barriers.

The crash caused a red flag, as a desolate Hamilton retrieved the piece of broken front wing and placed it inside his Ferrari.

"Something buckled at the front and snapped the rear," he explained over team radio.

There was also a hairy moment for Norris during the session, as he approached a slow moving Yuki Tsunoda on the racing line and had to make a side quest onto the run-off area to avoid contact with the Red Bull.

Tsunoda waved his hand in apology, but the incident was placed under investigation and the Red Bull star will visit the stewards after FP3.

This wasn't the end of the drama for Tsunoda, who collided with Kimi Antonelli in the pit lane after what appeared to be an unsafe release from Mercedes.

The contact destroyed the Red Bull's right sidepods and Mercedes were placed under investigation by the stewards.

F1 FP3 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

1. George Russell [Mercedes]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

6. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

7. Oliver Bearman [Haas]

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]

10. Alex Albon [Williams]

11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber]

12. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]

16. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

19. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]

20. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes! Qualifying takes place at 6pm local time (GST). Click here to find out what time the all important qualifying session is on where you are.

F1 title deciding scenario points

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

READ MORE: 'Cocky' Lando Norris given dressing down

Related