Mercedes F1 star George Russell was ridiculed by a reporter after a disappointing Italian Grand Prix.

Having started up in fifth, Russell would have harboured hopes of claiming a seventh podium of 2025, but he didn't have the pace to battle the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, nor the two McLaren cars up ahead.

The Silver Arrows star finished in fifth, over seven seconds behind Leclerc, but five seconds ahead of former team-mate Lewis Hamilton in what must have been a fairly lonely race for the Brit.

Russell had been frustrated during qualifying at his team's decision to give him soft tyres for Q3, despite him having asked for mediums.

But the race pace of the W15 just wasn't strong enough to be challenging the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

After the race, Russell was involved in a bizarre exchange with the media that same the 27-year-old asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the race, to which Russell replied: "Speechless. Pretty lonely [race]."

The reporter then used a play on words in a savage put-down to both Russell and Mercedes, saying: "Speechless and speedless."

Russell took it in good spirit, however, replying: "Yeah, that's a nice one."

Is Russell unhappy at Mercedes?

Russell's seemingly disconnected demeanour following the Italian GP arguably plays into a narrative put forward by Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle during the weekend that the Brit is unhappy at Mercedes.

The 27-year-old has still not been offered a new contract, despite his current deal coming to an end at the end of this season.

Both Russell and Kimi Antonelli are currently not scheduled to be on the grid in 2026, although Toto Wolff has confirmed that the team are preparing new deals for the both of them.

Why it's taken so long must be pretty mystifying for Russell, however, who has achieved a race victory and five further podiums in 2025, and sits up in fourth in the drivers' championship.

Mercedes' disappointing pace during the Italian GP likely wouldn't have helped his mood, either, with it being yet another example of the W16 not working particularly well in hot conditions.

