Lewis Hamilton has inadvertently sparked a chain reaction amongst his F1 rivals as a result of a recent social media post.

The seven-time world champion sent fans wild after documenting his workout routine during the recent summer break, and it turns out he's not the only driver putting time in to keeping themselves in top shape.

Within an hour, championship leader Oscar Piastri had posted some pictures on Instagram of skipping at the Stade Louis II, home of Monaco FC.

And Sergio Perez - who was this week announced as a Cadillac driver for 2026 - also published a photo on his social media accounts from the gym as he begins preparations for the next chapter of his career.

This isn't the first time Hamilton has posted a 'thirst trap' image online, however while fans usually lap it up, it normally spells bad news for someone on the grid.

Indeed, the 'Thirst Trap Curse' has seen several of the sport's most high-profile figures axed from their respective teams shortly after the Ferrari star has shared topless pictures online.

Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher are among those to have fallen victim in recent years.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a tough start to life at Ferrari

Can Hamilton find form at Ferrari?

Hamilton's attention will soon return to the track as he tries to salvage what has been a dismal first season at the Scuderia.

Despite much excitement following his switch from Mercedes at the end of last year, the Brit has failed to find any consistency with his new team and has cut a frustrated figure for much of 2025.

He even advocated for his own sacking at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month in the wake of a poor qualifying session, describing himself as 'useless'.

The team have continued to back him despite his struggles, with Hamilton believed to a key part of their future going in to next season as new engine regulations sweep the sport.

Next up for the 105-time race winner is the Dutch GP at Zandvoort this weekend, where he will aim to secure a first podium finish of the season at the 13th time of asking.

