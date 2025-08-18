Sebastian Vettel F1 return presents glaring issue for Red Bull
Sebastian Vettel F1 return presents glaring issue for Red Bull
A former F1 star believes Red Bull would be creating a significant problem if they were to bring Sebastian Vettel back to the team.
While the four-time champion's driving days, by his own admission, are behind him, he has stated that he is open to taking on a different role should the opportunity arise.
Red Bull director Helmut Marko has backed the popular German to take his position when he eventually decides to step down, but ex-Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya isn't convinced Vettel would be the best candidate for the job.
Speaking to CoinPoker, the Columbian assessed Red Bull's current F1 crisis following the immediate sacking of former team principal Christian Horner.
"What does Red Bull do now? You're putting really good people in charge, but really good people with no experience of being in charge," the seven-time grands prix winner declared.
"You lose Christian, Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley; that’s a huge loss of leadership."
"The problem with struggling a few years is that if they’re not winning, then Helmut Marko will go. So, who’s left?
"Let’s say you bring in Vettel, he’d be ok on the driving side, but he has no political experience in how to run a company."
Would Vettel be keen on Red Bull role?
Since retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 season, the 38-year-old has dedicated much of his time to raise awareness of the importance of improving sustainability within motorsport.
Vettel - who won 53 grands prix during spells at Red Bull and Ferrari - has also been a strong advocate for encouraging young women to get out on the track.
And in a recent interview, he admitted he would love to see a female driver get an opportunity to one day drive in F1.
With a young family to look after, it is unclear whether Vettel would be willing to dedicate enough of his time to fully throw himself in to any new role with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Now under the stewardship of Laurent Mekies following Horner's departure, the squad are facing a tricky adjustment period as they attempt to get back on top.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen team-mate handed brutal verdict as Marko issues driver QUIT order
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton responds to F1 fan's cheeky dig on social media
- 46 minutes ago
McLaren F1 star issues 'special' 2026 announcement
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen makes Red Bull U-TURN after fiery team talks
- 2 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel F1 return presents glaring issue for Red Bull
- 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle welcomes Lewis Hamilton F1 break
- Today 19:42
McLaren’s F1 strategy secrets revealed
- Today 18:58
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
- 31 july
FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
- 1 august