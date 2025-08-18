A former F1 star believes Red Bull would be creating a significant problem if they were to bring Sebastian Vettel back to the team.

While the four-time champion's driving days, by his own admission, are behind him, he has stated that he is open to taking on a different role should the opportunity arise.

Red Bull director Helmut Marko has backed the popular German to take his position when he eventually decides to step down, but ex-Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya isn't convinced Vettel would be the best candidate for the job.

Speaking to CoinPoker, the Columbian assessed Red Bull's current F1 crisis following the immediate sacking of former team principal Christian Horner.

"What does Red Bull do now? You're putting really good people in charge, but really good people with no experience of being in charge," the seven-time grands prix winner declared.

"You lose Christian, Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley; that’s a huge loss of leadership."

"The problem with struggling a few years is that if they’re not winning, then Helmut Marko will go. So, who’s left?

"Let’s say you bring in Vettel, he’d be ok on the driving side, but he has no political experience in how to run a company."

Sebastian Vettel won four drivers' championships with Red Bull before Daniel Ricciardo became his team-mate

Would Vettel be keen on Red Bull role?

Since retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 season, the 38-year-old has dedicated much of his time to raise awareness of the importance of improving sustainability within motorsport.

Vettel - who won 53 grands prix during spells at Red Bull and Ferrari - has also been a strong advocate for encouraging young women to get out on the track.

And in a recent interview, he admitted he would love to see a female driver get an opportunity to one day drive in F1.

With a young family to look after, it is unclear whether Vettel would be willing to dedicate enough of his time to fully throw himself in to any new role with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Now under the stewardship of Laurent Mekies following Horner's departure, the squad are facing a tricky adjustment period as they attempt to get back on top.

