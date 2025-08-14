Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen baby reveal sends fans wild

Kelly Piquet has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a picture of her new baby daughter via social media.

Piquet and F1 champion Max Verstappen welcomed Lily into the world back in spring, with the pair totally smitten with their little bundle of joy.

The snap - which popped up on Piquet's Instagram story - came somewhat out of the blue, with the Brazilian model previously opting to spend some time away from social media, admitting that it felt 'refreshing to disconnect completely'.

She has been busy enjoying life away from the screen, but did hint on her return to Instagram stories that she would share the occasional snippet of her summer activities with the family.

The 36-year-old followed that up by revealing an adorable picture of Lily, showing more of her face than ever before, and fans have been quick to point out the uncanny resemblance to her dad when he was a child.

“Kelly literally gave birth to another Max,” wrote one excitable fan on X whilst another said: “Literal copy + paste."

“She has Max's smile," said another in the comments.

The happy family recently enjoyed a holiday in Sardinia, with Penelope - Piquet's other daughter - also joining them.

Verstappen loving life away from F1

Piquet's partner Verstappen has been eager to savour every available opportunity with his loved ones in recent months, with life on the track proving to be problematic.

The Red Bull star looks set to miss out on a fifth consecutive world championship title having endured a disappointing season to date.

He currently occupies third spot in the drivers' standings behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with just 10 races remaining.

But having celebrated just two grand prix wins all year, his chances of pulling off a remarkable comeback in the closing stages of the campaign appear slim at best.

The 27-year-old - who has confirmed he will not be moving elsewhere in 2026 - can at least look forward to lining up in front of his home fans in the first race back after the summer break, with the Dutch Grand Prix next up on the schedule.

