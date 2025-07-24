Red Bull reveal HIDDEN detail on Max Verstappen's car
Red Bull have revealed Max Verstappen's car will feature a hidden detail at this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman is targeting a fourth career victory at Spa-Francorchamps as he looks to keep his ailing world title chances alive.
Verstappen will have no shortage of support at the iconic circuit, with tens of thousands of fans making up the 'Orange Army' in the stands during what is often described as his second home race.
And they - as well as the millions watching on around the world - have been given extra motivation to follow the four-time champion's progress over the coming days, after it was announced that anyone able to spot a special code on his RB21 could be in with a chance of winning big.
Red Bull fans who are members of The Paddock can enter the combination online, and will enter the draw to get their hands on their hero's signed boots and gloves.
Verstappen set for special Spa reception
Verstappen heads into the upcoming race off the back of a disappointing afternoon at Silverstone last time out.
In testing conditions, he was unable to make any real impression at the top of the order, crossing the line down in fifth and therefore losing more ground in the championship to McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
He currently trails the pair by over 60 points at the halfway stage of the campaign, and is fast running out of races to claw himself back into contention.
While Verstappen's focus is firmly fixed on improving things on the track for the time being, speculation over his long-term future at Red Bull continues to dominate the headlines.
The 27-year-old - who is under contract until the end of next season - is believed to be considering his options, with Mercedes continually touted as a potential landing spot.
