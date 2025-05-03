Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch highlights of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

Formula 1 heads to Miami for the sixth round of the season this weekend, with Oscar Piastri taking a 10-point championship lead into the weekend.

The Miami GP also represents the second sprint race weekend of the 2025 season, following the Chinese GP back in March, meaning there are four competitive sessions for F1 fans to keep up with rather than the usual two.

It also means that there are a maximum of 33 points available to drivers this weekend, in what could be a crucial event for deciding both championship titles come the end of the season.

18-year-old Kimi Antonelli will start Saturday's sprint race from pole, ahead of Piastri, becoming the youngest pole sitter for any race in the history of the sport.

Following the sprint, a regular race weekend format will return, with qualifying and the main race, which will take place on Sunday.

Here is how you can watch the Miami Grand Prix for free!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Miami Grand Prix?

Channel 4 are combining their highlights for the sprint race and main race qualifying this weekend into one 90-minute highlights show, which will air on Sunday morning (May 4) at 8:30am. If you missed any of the action from sprint race qualifying, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

If you want to watch the highlights of the main race, there will be another 90-minute show in the early hours of Monday morning (May 5). It will be on at 1:30am, but with Monday being a Bank Holiday in the UK, why not stay up and catch the action?!

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

