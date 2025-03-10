Newey’s race winning secret unveiled as Verstappen makes Aston Martin announcement - GPFans Recap
Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey has admitted taking concepts from one of his former teams in order to create race-winning cars elsewhere.
Verstappen announces Aston Martin drive
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed an 'exciting' announcement ahead of the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an update on when he plans to retire.
Colapinto F1 role confirmed for Australian Grand Prix
Franco Colapinto's role with the Alpine Formula 1 team has been revealed ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Sky Sports F1 issue 2025 lineup announcement
Sky Sports have released a teaser for fans regarding the announcement of their broadcast lineup for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
GPFans Recap
- 54 minutes ago
