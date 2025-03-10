close global

Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey has admitted taking concepts from one of his former teams in order to create race-winning cars elsewhere.

Verstappen announces Aston Martin drive

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed an 'exciting' announcement ahead of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an update on when he plans to retire.

Colapinto F1 role confirmed for Australian Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto's role with the Alpine Formula 1 team has been revealed ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1 issue 2025 lineup announcement

Sky Sports have released a teaser for fans regarding the announcement of their broadcast lineup for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap

  • March 9, 2025 23:43
Ricciardo makes stunning F1 move declaration as Verstappen and Mercedes statement issued - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo makes stunning F1 move declaration as Verstappen and Mercedes statement issued - GPFans Recap

  • March 8, 2025 23:42

Newey’s race winning secret unveiled as Verstappen makes Aston Martin announcement - GPFans Recap

Vettel drives with FEET after teaming with Schumacher

Ricciardo favouritism revealed in Red Bull replacement rumours

Christian Horner's wife Geri Hailliwell delivers powerful statement

Sky Sports F1 issue 2025 lineup announcement

'Questions' raised over Horner following Red Bull controversy

