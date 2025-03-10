Colapinto F1 role confirmed for Australian Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto's role with the Alpine Formula 1 team has been revealed ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Following a 2024 season in which he made himself one of the hottest prospects on the grid, Colapinto was signed by Alpine, but only initially as a reserve driver as the Enstone outfit had already confirmed Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly as their 2025 drivers.

Colapinto is on a long-term contract with Alpine, however, suggesting that he will return to the F1 grid in the future following his brilliant spell with Williams.

The young Argentine replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams midway through 2024, but he knew from the outset that the role would be short-lived due to Williams having signed Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Alpine have signed Franco Colapinto to their ranks

Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly form Alpine's 2025 driver lineup

What will Colapinto's role be at Alpine?

For Doohan, Alpine's decision to sign Colapinto just months after confirming the young Australian for 2025 has put extra pressure on him to perform immediately alongside Gasly.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore is known to be a fiery character, and will have no hesitations to replace Doohan fairly early into the season if he thinks Colapinto could be doing a better job.

Ralf Schumacher has recently suggested that Colapinto could replace Doohan after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which is the 22-year-old's home race.

Now, respected F1 photographer Kym Illman has revealed to his Instagram followers that Colapinto will be travelling to the Australian GP, and will be on standby to replace one of the drivers if they suffer an unexpected illness or injury.

Illman added that this will also be the case at the second race of the season in China, before the team's other reserve driver, youngster Paul Aron, will take over for the couple of races after Shanghai.

Whichever driver is not at the track during the race weekend, Illman says, will instead be conducting simulator work at the factory.

