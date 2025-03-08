Max Verstappen and Red Bull facing HUGE risk to F1 success

Max Verstappen has been Formula 1 and Red Bull's shining star for almost a decade now.

Verstappen has picked up four F1 world championships in his time at Red Bull - including a controversial title in 2021 - while two constructors' championships have been won by the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo call after Red Bull driver lineup discussion

But last year saw a change. Despite success on the driver side, with Verstappen winning his fourth championship in 2024, Red Bull finished a rather underwhelming third in the constructor standings.

This lack of team performance overall was predominantly due to the underperformance of Verstappen's 2024 team-mate Sergio Perez, who was dropped by the team for Liam Lawson at the start of 2025.

23-year-old Lawson is a talented driver, and showed that during his time in F2, but he could become the latest in a string of casualties that has seen Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Sergio Perez all demoted or released from the number two Red Bull seat.

So here at GPFans, we have taken a look at four drivers who could partner Verstappen in the future that might pose a threat to not only their own careers, but Red Bull as a whole.

Liam Lawson might have taken the wrong step

Liam Lawson was the driver chosen to replace Perez for the 2025 season

The only driver in this list who is guaranteed to partner Verstappen is New Zealander Lawson, with the Kiwi having signed a contract at the Austrian team for 2025.

An impressive Formula 2 showing in 2022 saw Lawson finishing third in the series. A season in Japan competing in Super Formula followed, before becoming Racing Bulls' reserve driver - and making 11 grand Prix appearances - in 2023 and 2024.

The move to Red Bull from their sister team at this point in his career could be detrimental - with many thinking the seat should have gone to Racing Bulls' star Yuki Tsunoda instead.

Lawson has taken a huge leap into the unknown, without having grit his teeth in the F1 mid-pack with Racing Bulls. A jump from a reserve driver at a lesser team to the number two role at F1's most successful team this decade could leave him feeling like a fish out of water.

Only having one year on his contract is a worry as well. A disappointing season will most likely see Lawson demoted to Racing Bulls, but the success of two other drivers further down this list might mean Lawson is left without a seat entirely for 2026.

Red Bull are not widely predicted to top the constructors' standings this year with Lawson as their partner for Verstappen - with McLaren, Ferrari, and even Williams expected to reign victorious instead.

Yuki Tsunoda's age is an issue

Yuki Tsunoda has been in Formula 1 since 2021

Japanese hot-head Yuki Tsunoda entered the Racing Bulls (then AlphaTauri) fray in 2021, and in four seasons since has proven himself to be reliable and responsible when on the track - despite the occasional outburst.

It was seen as somewhat unfair by fans of F1 when Red Bull opted for the inexperienced Lawson ahead of Tsunoda for the 2025 season, and he will stay at their sister team for this season.

But if Tsunoda is given the promotion to Red Bull in 2026, he will be 26. This is not old by any stretch, but makes him neither a budding star like Lawson or a well-tenured veteran like Perez.

If he is allowed two to three seasons at the team, but those years are not filled with sucess, Tsunoda could leave Red Bull in his late 20s without any of the current hype his name possesses.

Again, this would damage Red Bull. While struggling for 2025 is not of any help to the team, long term failure would cause their reputation to sour and perhaps cause Verstappen to depart the team altogether.