All 10 F1 teams hit with MANDATORY testing rule in Bahrain

All 10 Formula 1 teams will be operating under an imposed limit at pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.

Fans will finally get to see their favourite drivers behind the wheels of their brand new 2025 cars when running starts on Wednesday morning, having had a glimpse of the teams' new liveries at the F175 launch event last week.

Tuesday saw some shakedown runs on older specification tyres, with teams trying to tease any gremlins out of their machinery before putting in hundreds of laps over the next three days.

Max Verstappen is among the drivers hoping to see an improvement in his car from the end of last season, when he appeared to be lagging behind the Ferraris and McLarens on pure pace.

Max Verstappen ended the season under pressure from his rivals

A glitzy showcase at the O2 Arena launched the 2025 season

What tyres will teams run in Bahrain testing?

Now, it's been revealed that all teams will have to adhere to strict rules placed on tyres at the three-day event.

Pirelli's 2025 tyres will go on the cars on Wednesday, with every team allowed to bring a choice of 35 sets of tyres, of which they can only use a maximum of 30.

All teams have chosen more of the C3 compound than any other, although Williams and Aston Martin have the most of the harder C2 and C1 compounds respectively.

Ferrari and Williams are the only teams to opt for a set of every compound from C1 to C6, with the latter making its debut as the softest tyre available to any team.

Mercedes, meanwhile, have made 27 of their 35 sets of tyres the medium C3, while Aston Martin (3x intermediate) and Haas (1x intermediate, 1x wet) are the only teams to protect against the incredibly small chance of a surprise rain shower.