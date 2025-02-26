All 10 F1 teams hit with MANDATORY testing rule in Bahrain
All 10 F1 teams hit with MANDATORY testing rule in Bahrain
All 10 Formula 1 teams will be operating under an imposed limit at pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.
Fans will finally get to see their favourite drivers behind the wheels of their brand new 2025 cars when running starts on Wednesday morning, having had a glimpse of the teams' new liveries at the F175 launch event last week.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
READ MORE: F1 Today - Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Tuesday saw some shakedown runs on older specification tyres, with teams trying to tease any gremlins out of their machinery before putting in hundreds of laps over the next three days.
Max Verstappen is among the drivers hoping to see an improvement in his car from the end of last season, when he appeared to be lagging behind the Ferraris and McLarens on pure pace.
READ MORE: FIA issue Verstappen and Horner BOOING statement
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
What tyres will teams run in Bahrain testing?
Now, it's been revealed that all teams will have to adhere to strict rules placed on tyres at the three-day event.
Pirelli's 2025 tyres will go on the cars on Wednesday, with every team allowed to bring a choice of 35 sets of tyres, of which they can only use a maximum of 30.
All teams have chosen more of the C3 compound than any other, although Williams and Aston Martin have the most of the harder C2 and C1 compounds respectively.
Ferrari and Williams are the only teams to opt for a set of every compound from C1 to C6, with the latter making its debut as the softest tyre available to any team.
Mercedes, meanwhile, have made 27 of their 35 sets of tyres the medium C3, while Aston Martin (3x intermediate) and Haas (1x intermediate, 1x wet) are the only teams to protect against the incredibly small chance of a surprise rain shower.
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Explained: What are aero rakes and why are they crucial during pre-season testing?
- 24 minutes ago
F1 champion backs FIA in row over 'DEVIL'S WORDS'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 1 hour ago
All 10 F1 teams hit with MANDATORY testing rule in Bahrain
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
- 3 hours ago