Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit
Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has taken a brutal dig at Daniel Ricciardo following the Australian's recent Formula 1 exit.
Ricciardo was ditched by Visa Cash App RB following months of speculation surrounding his future.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton team orders EXPOSED as Verstappen slams star treatment
READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
Having joined Red Bull's sister team midway through 2023, the eight-time race winner failed to get the better of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, prompting bosses to alter their lineup.
Ricciardo was visibly upset as he prepared for showdown talks in Singapore, but appears to be in a positive frame of mind as he looks forward to his next career challenge.
The Aussie racer has no shortage of options to consider, with several motorsport chiefs expressing their desire to lure him to their various series'.
READ MORE: Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show
Marko doubles down on Ricciardo criticism
RB's former reserve driver Liam Lawson was unveiled as Ricciardo's replacement and put in an impressive debut at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, finishing ninth to secure two valuable points for his team.
While many were disappointed to see Ricciardo depart from F1 given his reputation as one of the most likeable drivers on the grid, there was little surprise when it was finally announced.
Marko, Ricciardo's former Red Bull boss, strongly hinted that the 35-year-old's future looked bleak earlier in the campaign, and has now launched a scathing attack in the wake of his exit.
READ MORE: Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns
During a discussion with ex-Williams racer Ralf Schumacher on Sky Sports Germany in Texas last weekend, the Austrian explained why the team felt a change was necessary.
"F1 is a high-performance sport and that was also the reason why Ricciardo was replaced," he said. "He never met the expectations.
"That's not just the case with us, that when a driver slips you have to react."
READ MORE: Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit
- 44 minutes ago
- 2
F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton team orders EXPOSED as Verstappen slams star treatment
- 2 hours ago
Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show
- 3 hours ago
F1 star SNUBS Sky Sports presenter in awkward exchange
- Today 17:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec