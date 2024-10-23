Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has taken a brutal dig at Daniel Ricciardo following the Australian's recent Formula 1 exit.

Ricciardo was ditched by Visa Cash App RB following months of speculation surrounding his future.

Having joined Red Bull's sister team midway through 2023, the eight-time race winner failed to get the better of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, prompting bosses to alter their lineup.

Ricciardo was visibly upset as he prepared for showdown talks in Singapore, but appears to be in a positive frame of mind as he looks forward to his next career challenge.

The Aussie racer has no shortage of options to consider, with several motorsport chiefs expressing their desire to lure him to their various series'.

Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by Visa Cash App RB last month

Liam Lawson will see out the remainder of the season at RB

Marko doubles down on Ricciardo criticism

RB's former reserve driver Liam Lawson was unveiled as Ricciardo's replacement and put in an impressive debut at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, finishing ninth to secure two valuable points for his team.

While many were disappointed to see Ricciardo depart from F1 given his reputation as one of the most likeable drivers on the grid, there was little surprise when it was finally announced.

Marko, Ricciardo's former Red Bull boss, strongly hinted that the 35-year-old's future looked bleak earlier in the campaign, and has now launched a scathing attack in the wake of his exit.

Helmut Marko was far from impressed with Ricciardo's displays this year

During a discussion with ex-Williams racer Ralf Schumacher on Sky Sports Germany in Texas last weekend, the Austrian explained why the team felt a change was necessary.

"F1 is a high-performance sport and that was also the reason why Ricciardo was replaced," he said. "He never met the expectations.

"That's not just the case with us, that when a driver slips you have to react."

