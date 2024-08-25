close global

F1 star DEMOTED just hours before Dutch Grand Prix

An F1 star has been demoted just hours ahead of lights out at the Dutch Grand Prix as a haul of penalties have hit the grid.

It has already been an action packed weekend in Zandvoort, with Logan Sargeant suffering a dramatic crash in FP3.

The American completely damaged the rear and front wing of his Williams, as it burst into flames after colliding with the barrier and careering back onto the track.

Whilst Sargeant was thankfully unhurt, he was unable to compete in qualifying with the team unable to repair the damage in time.

Logan Sargeant crashed out in FP3
Alex Albon was disqualified form qualifying

Will Williams sack Logan Sargeant?

The accident has led to speculation that Sargeant will be replaced this season, with reports suggesting that Mick Schumacher is in line as a replacement.

In addition to Sargeant's crash, Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying as the legality of his car was called into question.

Williams introduced a significant aero upgrade to the Dutch GP, but their new floor was deemed to be illegal, meaning Albon will face a start from the back of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton has also been penalised and will take a three-place grid drop after impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying.

The FIA have now also announced that Haas star Kevin Magnussen will start the Dutch GP from the pit-lane.

Kevin Magnussen will start the Dutch GP from the pit-lane

Magnussen is on his third Energy Store (ES) and Control Electronics (CE), exceeding the allotted allowance for these Power Unit components.

These parts were also replaced without the approval of the Technical Delegate, a breach of Article 40.3, and therefore he will be required to start from the pit-lane.

