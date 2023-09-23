F1 News Today: AlphaTauri give Ricciardo RETURN update as FIA bring back controversial rule and Horner admits 'inconsistency'

Chris Deeley

Saturday 23 September 2023 00:27

AlpahTauri's chief race engineer Jonathan Eddolls has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo is still 'a while away' from a return to action following his nasty injury.

FIA announce controversial rule being BROUGHT BACK for Japanese GP

The FIA has reintroduced the maximum time limit rule for all laps during qualifying sessions leading up to the Japanese Grand Prix.

Horner admits 'inconsistency' in F1 rule application

Christian Horner has admitted that there is 'inconsistency' when it comes to the application of Formula 1 rules, after Max Verstappen avoided a penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Pundit reveals KEY change which could scupper Verstappen's smooth Suzuka weekend

Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins has warned that the wind direction on race day at the Japanese Grand Prix could catch out the drivers, as Red Bull seek to clinch the 2023 championship with a winning result this weekend.

Norris uses Verstappen incident to call for 'harsher penalties' in F1

Lando Norris has called for Formula 1 to adopt a stricter stance on drivers who obstruct their competitors on the track.

