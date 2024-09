RACE PACE - #ItalianGP@Charles_Leclerc was 0.17s/lap quicker than VER... despite using one less set of tyres! 🔥

VER was almost 6 tenths slower than PIA. It's incredible how the tide has turned: at season start, the efficient RB20 would have dominated the more draggy McL in… pic.twitter.com/p5KAEl6x2k