RACE PACE - #BahrainGP



VER was 0.41s/lap quicker than his teammate, on average!

SAI: same pace as PER

The McL/Mercedes battle was TIGHT: just 0.08s/lap between the 4 drivers!



Laptime change vs 2023 (s/lap):

Ferr -2.26

Merc -1.90

McL -1.89 (and fewer pits)

RB -1.86

Aston -1.24