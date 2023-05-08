Wolff names ‘NASTY piece of work' as injured Leclerc TROLLED and Hamilton slams FIA – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 8 May 2023 01:10 - Updated: 01:14

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff delivered a brutally downbeat verdict after Saturday's qualifying misery at the Miami Grand Prix - describing the team's W14 car as "a nasty piece of work".

Leclerc TROLLED by official F1 race account after Miami crash

Charles Leclerc crashed during free practice and qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, leading to widespread trolling on social media.

F1 drivers slam ANOTHER controversial FIA rule change

The FIA made the controversial decision to shorten the DRS zones at the Miami Grand Prix circuit, and have received strong backlash from drivers up and down the grid.

What was said between Ricciardo and Hollywood star Hathaway at Met Gala

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the details of his now viral exchange with Hollywood royalty Anne Hathaway at the recent Met Gala in New York.

Sainz opens up on SPECIAL moment at Miami Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz has admitted it is nice to be fighting close friend Fernando Alonso for podiums after years of competing for minor places.

Horner speaks out AGAIN on Verstappen/Perez relationship

Christian Horner has insisted that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have a ‘very, very good’ relationship ahead of what is expected to be a hard-fought Miami Grand Prix between the Red Bull drivers.

