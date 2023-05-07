Lauren Sneath

Sunday 7 May 2023 16:57

Christian Horner has insisted that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have a ‘very, very good’ relationship ahead of what is expected to be a hard-fought Miami Grand Prix between the Red Bull drivers.

Rumours have swirled throughout the season so far of tension in the Red Bull camp as Sergio Perez attempts to assert himself in a team that has been dominated by the Dutchman for several years.

The drivers currently have two race wins apiece. Perez also has a win from the recent Azerbaijan Sprint race, though Verstappen still leads by six points in the drivers' championship thanks to Perez's qualifying crash and subsequent fifth place finish in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen was bested by Sergio Perez in Azerbaijan

The Red Bull team principal has insisted that while the team lets the drivers race against one another, the relationship between the reigning world champion and his team-mate is not as sour as is rumoured.

Horner said: “The relationship between (Max and Checo) is actually very, very good and they’re working well collectively.

“It’s still so early in the season that we’re not counting our chickens yet, so it’s about trying to put fresh air between ourselves and our opposition before they start bringing in upgrades, and we keep hearing rumours about big upgrades.

“It’s a question about focusing on ourselves, moving forward, and working as a team, which they’re doing a great job (at).”

Horner: Weekend will be affected by rain

The team principal also said that the team are on alert for any inclement weather that could derail their success in the race.

He said: “I think the biggest risk this weekend is perhaps the weather.

“Maybe Saturday or Sunday, it looks like one of the two, events are going to be affected by rain. Whether it’s qualifying or the race, we’re not quite sure at the moment.”

