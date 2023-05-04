Verstappen SNUBBED as F1 name new number 1 driver

Harry Smith

Thursday 4 May 2023 21:57

Sergio Perez's phenomenal weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was capped off after he was named at the top of F1's power rankings for the weekend, but there was no such joy for team-mate Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman's spell at the top of F1's power rankings leaderboard came to an end after he was awarded a score of just 7.8/10, dropping his season average down to 8.7.

That rating drop means we now have a new face at the top of the power rankings leaderboard, with the wily veteran Fernando Alonso leapfrogging Verstappen to take P1.

Alonso received a score of 8.8 from F1's experts after he hunted down pole-sitter Charles Leclerc during Sunday's Grand Prix, narrowly missing out on a fourth consecutive podium finish.

Ranking risers

While Sergio Perez stole the plaudits at the top of the power rankings for Baku, clocking in a 9.6/10 from the F1 experts, Alonso reached the summit of the overall leaderboard with a score of 8.8 for his exploits in Azerbaijan.

Explaining the Spaniard's score, the panel said: "It may have been his first time off the podium this season, but Alonso will still see it as a job well done given the DRS issues he encountered this weekend.

"He qualified sixth for the Grand Prix, and was only eighth in the Sprint Shootout, but in race trim, he was his usual calculating best.

Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out on a fourth straight P4 finish in Baku

"He finished sixth in the Sprint, before getting up to fourth in the Grand Prix, producing one of the highlights of the weekend with his opportunistic overtake on Carlos Sainz."

Charles Leclerc also scored well after finishing fastest in the Sprint Shootout and qualifying on pole for the Grand Prix with the panel of experts awarding him a score of 9.4.

Max Verstappen, however, only scored 7.8 for his drive in Baku, finishing outside of F1's top five for the weekend.

They did, however, caveat his performance stating that bad luck had affected his ability to compete following a clash with George Russell during the sprint race and an unfortunately timed safety car stop in the Grand Prix.

F1 Power Rankings after the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The complete top ten from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Sergio Perez - 9.6 2. Charles Leclerc - 9.4 3. Fernando Alonso - 8.8 4. Lewis Hamilton - 8.2 5. Yuki Tsunoda - 8.0 6. Max Verstappen - 7.8 7. Lando Norris - 7.6 8. Alex Albon - 7.2 9=. George Russell - 7.0 9=. Lance Stroll - 7.0

