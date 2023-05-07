Graham Shaw

Sunday 7 May 2023 13:57

F1 today (Sunday) provides a spectacular treat for TV fans with the drama and glamour of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in south Florida.

The grid will be packed with celebrities as well as those superstar drivers when this massive event takes centre stage later today.

And guess what, we might even have a dramatic race in store as well after Max Verstappen qualified only P9 thanks to that late crash for Charles Leclerc in Q3 on Saturday.

The urgency for Verstappen to cut through the field will be real with his Red Bull team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez on pole, alongside the wily Fernando Alonso.

It's been a miserable weekend meanwhile for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes so far, and the seven-time world champion will start from P13.

What time does the F1 Miami Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for Miami today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Miami): 3.30pm Sunday

UK (BST): 8.30pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 9.30pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 3.30pm Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 2.30pm Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 12.30pm Sunday

South Africa: 9.30pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5.30am Monday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Miami. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

