F1 Today: Miami Grand Prix 2023 start time, TV channel and schedule
F1 today (Sunday) provides a spectacular treat for TV fans with the drama and glamour of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in south Florida.
The grid will be packed with celebrities as well as those superstar drivers when this massive event takes centre stage later today.
And guess what, we might even have a dramatic race in store as well after Max Verstappen qualified only P9 thanks to that late crash for Charles Leclerc in Q3 on Saturday.
The urgency for Verstappen to cut through the field will be real with his Red Bull team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez on pole, alongside the wily Fernando Alonso.
It's been a miserable weekend meanwhile for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes so far, and the seven-time world champion will start from P13.
What time does the F1 Miami Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for Miami today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Miami): 3.30pm Sunday
UK (BST): 8.30pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 9.30pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 3.30pm Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 2.30pm Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 12.30pm Sunday
South Africa: 9.30pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5.30am Monday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Miami. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
