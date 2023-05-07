Leclerc TROLLED by official F1 race account after Miami crash

Jack Walker

Sunday 7 May 2023 16:27

Charles Leclerc crashed during free practice and qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, leading to widespread trolling on social media.

The Monegasque driver lost control of his Ferrari and crashed into the barriers at Turn 7 not once but TWICE in as many days, the second of which brought an end to the final part of qualifying.

That meant that Sergio Perez took pole position for Sunday's race, with Red Bull team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen down in ninth place.

As is popular custom on Twitter, F1 fans took to the platform with memes and GIFs about the 25-year-old Scuderia driver, including the official account for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Low blow

The tweet takes a still from an interview Leclerc took part in for the latest season of Netlfix's hit F1 show Drive To Survive, in which he bemoans the number of mistakes Ferrari made in the early stages of the 2022 season.

No one is safe from anyone when it comes to 'f1twt' as fans call it, but being trolled by an official race holder account really does take the biscuit. Here's to hoping that Leclerc bounces back in the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Race pace ANALYSIS and strategy predictions for Miami GP