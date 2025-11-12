An F1 insider has claimed that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is 'drowning in self pity' and that he only has himself to blame.

Over the past couple of grands prix weekends, Hamilton has come away with less than he had hoped for, significantly so in Sao Paulo last time out.

At the 21st round of the championship, both Hamilton and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc did not finish the Brazilian Grand Prix, meaning the Scuderia took a huge hit to their position in the constructors' championship.

The Italian F1 team now sits way down in fourth in the team standings after a positive weekend for both Mercedes and Red Bull's star driver, Max Verstappen.

But the main difference in the Ferrari duo's incidents was that Leclerc was simply collateral damage in a collision between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli, whereas it could be argued that Hamilton's initial crash which caused damage to his SF-25 was the result of poor decision-making.

At the previous event in Mexico City, Hamilton appeared transformed after securing his best grand prix start of the season, lining up P3 for the Mexican GP. But after a chaotic start to the race, the stewards handed the 40-year-old a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage whilst battling with Verstappen for third place, with many including Hamilton labelling the punishment as unfair.

With just three race weekends to go in his maiden season with Ferrari, many are wondering if Hamilton has been suffering with bad luck and bad machinery or if he is perhaps simply past his best.

Is Hamilton done for at Ferrari?

After such a devastating weekend for the Scuderia, ex-F1 driver Christian Danner has assessed Hamilton's current state, highlighting that Hamilton is not completely innocent and blame free for the so-called 'bad luck' he has experienced in 2025 so far.

Danner raced in F1 between 1985 and 1989 and has 47 F1 grands prix entries under his belt, with a career-best finish of P4 at the 1989 United States GP.

And speaking to Sport.de, Danner assessed Hamilton's current struggle at the Maranello-based outfit, signalling that is isn't too late for the champion to turn things around.

“So he himself is suffering and is almost drowning in self-pity about how badly things are going for him," the German racer said.

"To be honest, there's a lot of self-inflicted potential for problems behind that. I mean, he ruined his wing with a really bad move against Alpine, Colapinto I think it was... and that was his own fault [in Brazil]. And these mistakes, where he overlooks yellow flags, where he just keeps making mistakes, are also Hamilton's fault.

"It's not just that the world is against me and everything is terrible. No, taking a look at yourself is difficult, even for a world champion of Hamilton's calibre, but it is an effective remedy here.

"Just keep your head down and carry on. He's certainly fast.”

