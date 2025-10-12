F1 2025 merch prices slashed on Ferrari, McLaren and more

With six rounds left in the 2025 championship, the F1 Store has slashed prices on some of the hottest pieces of this year's team kit.

Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull are just three of the teams on the grid whose 2025 pieces are included in the deal which is on offer for a limited time only.

With code F1TRACK, fans are able to grab deals of up to 50 per cent off some of the latest items, with the offer running until midnight on October 20, 2025. Click here to shop while stocks last.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari merch up to 50% off

The very team kit modelled by Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc this season is included in the sale, with Ferrari's 2025 team hooded sweat jumper down to £75.60 from £108 and the stylish Scuderia Ferrari 2025 team half zip sweat reduced to £69.30 from £99.

The official Ferrari F1 caps have also been reduced massively, with Leclerc's number 16 hat available to buy now in classic Ferrari red for £28.70 instead of £41.

Hamilton's official Scuderia Ferrari 2025 team cap is also available in white for just £28.70, with the champion's iconic number '44' embroidered on the brim in a bold red shade.

The price of the stylish Ferrari Puma knitted polo has been slashed, with the piece of 2025 track wear available for £51.30 instead of the original price of £105.

The official 2025 Ferrari hoodie is now on sale on the F1 Store

McLaren and Mercedes track kit included in deal

The F1 store's track collection is all on offer while stocks last, with the official kit of 2025 constructors' champions McLaren and second place contenders Mercedes both included in the deal.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Adidas team hoodie is available in a wide variety of sizes for only £77 with the voucher code F1TRACK.

The t-shirt edition of the first collection of Adidas x Mercedes kit is also on offer, click here to shop now.

McLaren's official track wear is also up for grabs for a discounted price, with the unisex 2025 hoodie on sale for £77 and the McLaren 2025 Team Lando Norris driver t-shirt in the classic papaya shade just one of many team pieces also included in the deal. Click here to shop.

McLaren's 2025 F1 team kit is up for grabs at a discounted price

Red Bull and Max Verstappen items on sale

Red Bull's 2025 F1 team polo is available for a limited time only at just £54.60 with a No.1 Verstappen polo even cheaper with the discount code bringing the item down to £47.60. Click here to dress like the four-time champion.

This year's No.1 driver hat is also up for grabs from the Red Bull track collection with the New Era Max Verstappen 9SEVENTY piped Cap now £29.40 with code F1TRACK.

Not seen the kit you're looking for? Don't worry, it isn't just the above teams and drivers whose merch collections are on sale until October 20.

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso pieces are included in the deal, along with Haas, Williams, Alpine and even individual driver merch on sale.

Browse the full sale items on the F1 Store here.

